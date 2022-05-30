The A-list actor Johnny Depp, star of films including Pirates of the Caribbean, made a surprise appearance at Sheffield City Hall to support legendary guitarist anf former Yardbird Jeff Beck.

Beck, who is best known in Sheffield for the Song Hi Ho Silver Lining, adopted at Hillsborough by Sheffield Wednesday fans, was on the bill supported by Sharon Corr last night.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp on stage at Sheffield City Hall. Picture: Terence Turnbull

It is believed officials at City Hall knew that Mr Depp was going to turn up to play on the stage at the venue, previously home to iconic stars including The Beatles and Bob Dylan. But they had been sworn to complete secrecy.

Mr Beck and Mr Depp performed Jimi Hendrix and Marvin Gaye on stage to an audience of shocked fans, but this isn’t the first time the duo have jammed together after they covered John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020.

Dom Stokes, Sheffield City Trust’s head of live events and venues said: “Everyone at Sheffield City Hall was happy to host two old friends meeting up and playing together. Their passion was clear, and we gave a warm welcome to both artists at our world class venue. The evening went well, and the audience had an amazing surprise with some excellent music from a legendary rock star and legendary actor!

“It was nice to see Johnny say hello to the waiting fans at the end, and it was a real pleasure to welcome such talented musicians to the City Hall as we do every week.”

Fan Terence Turnbull, from Rivelin, Sheffield, was among those at the show.

He said: “Jeff was on brilliant form and showed us that he is still one of the world’s finest guitarists.

"Then after a quick joke with the crowd he introduced Johnny and we were sat two rows in and could easily see it was him, but my feeling was most of the crowd didn’t believe their eyes. Johnny was brilliant and very modest giving Jeff all of the praise. Wonderful.”

Mr Turnbull said he was near the front row, and it was clear to him immediately that it really was Johnny Depp who was there, wearing a black hat, white shirt, checked jacket and a pair of tinted sunglasses.

He said: “Jeff just said there was a guy he had been collaborating with for a few years.

“That he came across from the States after all the press coverage over the court case is incredible – I was amazed. I honestly think some of the people further back from the stage didn’t believe it was him when he came on.

"Johnny didn’t say anything but he acknowledged the crowd with his body language. He certainly didn’t say anything to the crowd through the mic. I think he was just overjoyed to be there – he looked like a kid in a sweet shop.”

He said he had a friend who had seen Mr Beck’s previous show, in Cardiff, and Mr Depp had not appeared there.

"It’s great that he’s done this in Sheffield,” he said.