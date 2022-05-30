The Hollywood star dropped jaws yesterday night (Sunday, May 29) when, fresh from his headline-making libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard, he stepped on stage to play with musician Jeff Beck.
At the stage door behind the hall on Holly Street afterwards, fans gathered for photos with the A-lister.
Videos shared online show how many of them couldn’t believe the man they had been watching for weeks in the highly-publicized trial was here in front of them.
In one video shared with The Star by Twitter user @Gracewoodd – captioned ‘Just met Johnny Depp wtf’ – fans can be heard clamouring in bewilderment.
Grace said in replies to fans online: “He was so nice!
"I didn’t catch anything he said but he was lovely and taking photos with everybody!”
"The one night I wasn’t stumbling home from West Street and he was there,” wrote one disappointed Sheffield follower, @mxchaela.
"Johnny Depp performing in Sheffield mid trial is not something I had on my 2022 bingo card,” wrote user @sausagerolls_.
Depp stepped on stage to join Jeff Beck for his European tour. They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.
His appearance in Sheffield comes after jurors in Virginia were sent to consider their verdict in highly-publicised libel trial, which has gripped social media for the past six weeks.