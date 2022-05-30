The Hollywood star dropped jaws yesterday night (Sunday, May 29) when, fresh from his headline-making libel trial against ex-partner Amber Heard, he stepped on stage to play with musician Jeff Beck.

At the stage door behind the hall on Holly Street afterwards, fans gathered for photos with the A-lister.

Johnny Depp met with fans behind Sheffield City Hall following his surprise appearance onstage with Jeff Beck.

Videos shared online show how many of them couldn’t believe the man they had been watching for weeks in the highly-publicized trial was here in front of them.

In one video shared with The Star by Twitter user @Gracewoodd – captioned ‘Just met Johnny Depp wtf’ – fans can be heard clamouring in bewilderment.

Grace said in replies to fans online: “He was so nice!

"I didn’t catch anything he said but he was lovely and taking photos with everybody!”

"The one night I wasn’t stumbling home from West Street and he was there,” wrote one disappointed Sheffield follower, @mxchaela.

"Johnny Depp performing in Sheffield mid trial is not something I had on my 2022 bingo card,” wrote user @sausagerolls_.

Depp stepped on stage to join Jeff Beck for his European tour. They played together and Depp sang on Isolation, a cover of a John Lennon song the pair released together as a duo in 2020.