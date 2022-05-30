Nabeel Khan, aged 25, from Sheffield, admitted supplying cannabis over a 12-month period between March 2020 and February 2021 at Grimsby Crown Court and was jailed for two years.

South Yorkshire Police today released a photo of the former officer and told of their regret that Khan, who had been charged with three drug-related offences. had been employed by the force, and expained how his wrongdoing was spotted.

Picture shows ‘corrupt’ Sheffield ex-cop Nabeel Khan, jailed for dealing drugs while in police

Deputy Chief Constable Tim Forber said: “Nabeel Khan was a corrupt officer who abused the trust and confidence placed in him as a police officer to deal drugs on our city’s streets and has no place in policing. I’m sorry that he ever found a place here.

“Former PC Nabeel Khan first came to the attention of our counter corruption unit in December 2020 when our systems showed searches carried out by him without a policing purpose. He was immediately suspended and later dismissed from the Force and placed on the police barred list. Prior to his dismissal, our counter corruption investigators had launched a separate investigation into Khan following intelligence suggesting he may be dealing drugs.

“Our officers were appalled to find he was not only dealing drugs but planning to do so whilst on duty. Khan was found with cannabis with an estimated street value of £435, and additional mobile phone and cash in his car.

“This causes huge damage to the trust and confidence that the public put into police officers. It’s essential the public can have this trust in us as when they need help for the most sensitive of matters, we need them to feel able to report it and speak to us.

“Whilst I am incredibly disappointed and appalled at the actions of Khan, I am reassured that our systems, processes and most importantly, our officers were able to identify these behaviours and exit him from the organisation as soon as possible.