John Burkhill Sheffield: Man with a Pram edges closer to £1million Macmillan Cancer Support target

Sheffield’s legendary Man with a Pram is continuing his march towards his £1 million goal and now needs just over £80,000 to reach it.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT

John Burkhill is instantly recognisable when seen around Sheffield and has dedicated his life to fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support following the death of his wife, June, who died from cancer a year after they lost their daughter, Karen, during a routine operation.

His JustGiving page reveals John would love to hit the “magic million” before his 85th birthday and now has just over £80,000 to go. At the time of writing, John has raised £916,787 for Macmillan.

In the last six months, John has received an abundance of awards and recognition for his fundraising efforts, as he approached and then surpassed £900,000. In October 2022, John won a JustGiving award for ‘outstanding commitment’ at a “glittering” London ceremony, and in January this year, he attended Westminster Palace to receive a British Citizens Award for his services to volunteering and charitable giving.

John Burkhill is edging closer to the £1million target for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The British Citizens Awards have been dubbed ‘The People’s Honours’ and are bi-annual awards established in 2015 to recognise exceptional individuals who positively impact their communities throughout the country.

Many readers of The Star have also repeatedly called for John to be knighted due to his charitable commitments.

The £83,213 yet to go to the “magic million” is the equivalent of 27,737 flat whites, with the average cost of the popular coffee beverage hitting £3 in August 2022.

It is also the same as a one-night stay in one of the world’s most expensive hotel suites.

