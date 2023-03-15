A Sheffield teacher is soon to open a miniature community library in Ecclesall in memory of her friend who died of cancer at age 47.

Charlotte Rowlands, a teacher at Ecclesall Primary School and Dobcroft Infant School, has set up a miniature library in Ecclesall in memory of her friend, Debbie Bedbrook.

The library, named ‘Debbie’s Little Free Library’, is placed at the end of Marsh House Road and will be officially opened to the community at 10am on Saturday, March 18 by Masterchef star Raheel Mirza.

Debbie Bedbrook, an accountant from Surrey, sadly died from breast cancer at age 47 in July last year, leaving behind her husband and her two sons, aged 19 and 14. As a keen reader, Debbie had set up her own ‘Little Free Library’ outside her home in Farnham which had been visited by many schoolchildren.

Charlotte Rowlands with friend Debbie Bedbrook, who sadly passed away in July 2022.

Charlotte, aged 48, said: “Setting up my own Little Free Library is a fitting tribute to her and I hope to reach as many children as possible to take a book and share a book.

“Debbie was always an avid reader from a young age, she was always lost in a book and was keen to encourage children to read more. She volunteered at her boys’ schools as a reading mentor. She took part in a secret book gift scheme where she left free books around the community before opening her own Little Free Library.”

Charlotte, a mum of three, said she has “mixed” feelings about the library. She said: “As a teacher it’s lovely to see children enjoying books and a walk to the little library is a lovely activity for young families to do together.

“I also feel very sad that Debbie is not here to see a northern version of a little free library opening, but I know she would be very proud that I’m carrying on her legacy.”

Debbie's Little Free Library will be open to all on Marsh House Road, Ecclesall.

Readers of all ages are invited to attend the opening and bring along a book they have already read to swap it for a new one. Guests who go dressed as their favourite book character will also be in with the chance of winning a prize.

There will also be a cake sale in aid of Sheffield children’s wellbeing charity Golddigger Trust, a charity which Charlotte believes Debbie would have supported.

To find out more, follow Debbie’s Little Free Library on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090194303357