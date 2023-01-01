Readers have been praising and supporting one of Sheffield’s most beloved fundraisers after a festive fundraising challenge in memory of his wife who died from cancer 30 years ago.

John Burkhill, aged 83, is well-known around Sheffield as “the Man with the Pram” whose fundraising and street donation collections while wearing his bright green wig and pushing his pram have earned him a special place in the hearts of the city’s residents.

“The Man with the Pram” has already raised more than £890,000 for Macmillan cancer charity in memory of his late wife June and his latest annual Christmas Day walk fundraiser was peppered with sightings and it is hoped to have pushed him a little closer to his £1 million target.

Reader Michelle Bates said: “Saw him walking past my mum’s house but couldn’t get out of the house quickly enough! He had vanished.”

Other readers including Dorothy Howard, Elizabeth Coupe, Keith Tyree and Janet Murphy described John as a ‘wonderful man’, a ‘great man’, a ‘true hero’ and an ‘absolute legend’.

Janice Taylor said John is ‘simply the best’, Sheila Kay said he is a ‘top fella’ and Sheila Stafford said John is a ‘man in a million’, while Phil Lupton said: “It’s about time this man was knighted.”

Ali Stair said: “He was walking down Meadowhead on Xmas day. I always beep him if I see him driving.”

John’s online JustGiving page was filled with messages of support from kind-hearted city folk who donated to his appeal over Christmas.

R Bramall described him as ‘truly inspiring’ and Shell wrote ‘keep going John we all love you’.

Margaret described him as ‘one very special person’ and Jacqueline Brabham said: “What a legend.”

John, who turns 84 next month, lost his wife June to cancer in 1992. Her death came just a year after John and June’s daughter Karen tragically died during a routine operation.

After June lost her fight against cancer, John made it his mission to raise as much money as he could for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The legendary fundraiser is known for pushing his daughter’s pram around the streets of Sheffield while wearing a bright green wig. He has completed numerous marathons, half marathons and other road races over the years.