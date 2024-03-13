Handsworth robbery: Police issue 'wanted' picture as investigation stepped up into Sheffield raid
Police have issued a 'wanted' alert following a robbery at Handsworth in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to 34-year-old Ryan Haddington in connection with a robbery at a business in Handsworth in August 2023.
Officers said in a statement today: "We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Haddington and we now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying.
"Haddington is described as a white man who is around 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has short, thin blond/brown hair and some light stubble for facial hair.
"He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck which says '666'."
They said Haddington was known to frequent various areas of Sheffield as well as Ingoldmells and Skegness in Lincolnshire.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police via their online portal, www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Alternatively, call 101, quoting investigation number 14/151504/23 when you get in touch.
Officers say people should not approach him, but instead call 999.
If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.