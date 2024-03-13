Adopt a dog Sheffield: ‘Miss Piggy’ the pocket bully urgently needs home to continue major surgery recovery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog charity near Rotherham, has made an urgent appeal to find one of their lovable pooches a home.
Delilah, also known as Miss Piggy, is currently being fostered but her foster owner is no longer able to care for her due to health issues.
The three-year-old pocket bully now needs a new home where she can continue to recover from major surgery she underwent earlier this year.
HYP said: “She’s recovering really well from her leg surgery, but due to health issues of her fosterer, she can’t stay where she is any longer and URGENTLY needs to find a home - she CANNOT come back to kennels due to her leg and her stress levels.
“An alternative pet free foster home would also be great, but we’d ideally love to see this special girl properly settled into a ‘forever home’.”
Miss Piggy has had a hard start to life. She was kept in a cold garage where she was used for breeding and had her poor ears cropped until the team at HYP saved her. She has since undergone surgery to straighten a deformed front leg, and learned that humans can be loving.
Miss Piggy now loves her home comforts, and is learning to be house trained.
She definitely deserves her happy ending. She loves to have all the cuddles she can get, and she would like to be the only pet in the home so that she can have all the attention on her. Due to her soft nature, she could live with children aged 10 and older.
If you could give Miss Piggy a foster home, please contact Helping Yorkshire Poundies by registering your interest on their website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.