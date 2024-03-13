Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog charity near Rotherham, has made an urgent appeal to find one of their lovable pooches a home.

Delilah, also known as Miss Piggy, is currently being fostered but her foster owner is no longer able to care for her due to health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-year-old pocket bully now needs a new home where she can continue to recover from major surgery she underwent earlier this year.

Little Delilah, also known as Miss Piggy, desperately needs a new foster home as she continues recovering from her major leg surgery. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

HYP said: “She’s recovering really well from her leg surgery, but due to health issues of her fosterer, she can’t stay where she is any longer and URGENTLY needs to find a home - she CANNOT come back to kennels due to her leg and her stress levels.

“An alternative pet free foster home would also be great, but we’d ideally love to see this special girl properly settled into a ‘forever home’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Piggy has had a hard start to life. She was kept in a cold garage where she was used for breeding and had her poor ears cropped until the team at HYP saved her. She has since undergone surgery to straighten a deformed front leg, and learned that humans can be loving.

Miss Piggy now loves her home comforts, and is learning to be house trained.

She definitely deserves her happy ending. She loves to have all the cuddles she can get, and she would like to be the only pet in the home so that she can have all the attention on her. Due to her soft nature, she could live with children aged 10 and older.