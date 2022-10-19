The woman, who has asked not to be identified, was walking near to Grove Gardens park off Armthorpe Road, Doncaster, over the weekend when her five-year-old daughter found the pink, glittery vibrator as she ran on ahead.

She said: “My daughter was running just in front of me. Next thing I know, she was screaming excitedly, saying ‘look mummy, I’ve found a pink banana’ and came back with it in her hand. I was absolutely horrified when I realised what she was holding and told her to put it down. I quickly had to make up some excuse and stuffed it into a plastic bag that I’d got inside my pocket to take it home and get rid of it.”

A Doncaster mum was horrified at what her daughter found in a park - a discarded sex toy

On the way to the family’s home, the youngster then decided the discarded sex toy was a unicorn horn – and wanted to put it in her bedroom. The mum said: “It was a bit of a nightmare, because she wanted to keep it. I had to come up with some story about it was bad luck if you found a unicorn horn and the safest thing to do would be to bury it.

“I mean, I’m no prude but there’s a time and a place for these things and it just made for a really embarrassing and awkward experience. People shouldn’t be throwing discarded sex toys around where children might find them,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest in a series of people finding dumped sex aids in Doncaster. In May this year, a woman found a sex toy discarded in the middle of Balby Road. And last year, a dog walker spoke of her shock when her pet found a huge sex toy on a walk in Doncaster – and then wanted to play fetch with it.

Laura Roberts was out for a stroll when her 11-month old Cocker Springer cross, Domino, when he darted back to her with the rather rude eight inch sex toy dangling from his jaws while they were talking a walk across Armthorpe Pit Top.

In 2017, a Doncaster driver was stopped in his tracks when he found a massive sex toy dumped in the middle of a local road as he made his way to a family Sunday dinner. Motorist Neil Taylor was left shocked when he and wife Laura and the couple's children stumbled upon the huge rubber appliance as they drove between Stainforth and Sykehouse.

He said: “We were casually driving to the Old George in Sykehouse for a lovely family dinner. We stopped dead by this huge rubber **** in the middle of the road. We were in stitches. We reversed back over it for the photo - but we had to tell the kids it was a bike handle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad