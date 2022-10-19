Burngreave Road arrest Sheffield: Police update after busy road closed for hours
A man arrested after police sealed off the main road through Burngreave remains in custody today.
Officers closed Burngreave Road yesterday over an incident at the junction of Catherine Street, Catherine Road and Cranworth Road, with police there for several hours.
Police said today: “He remains in custody at this time. Enquiries on-going.” The man had to be brought down from a roof.
Police said a man aged 33 was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence offences, possession of a weapon, possession of Class A drugs and affray.