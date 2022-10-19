News you can trust since 1887
Burngreave Road arrest Sheffield: Police update after busy road closed for hours

A man arrested after police sealed off the main road through Burngreave remains in custody today.

By David Kessen
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers closed Burngreave Road yesterday over an incident at the junction of Catherine Street, Catherine Road and Cranworth Road, with police there for several hours.

Police said today: “He remains in custody at this time. Enquiries on-going.” The man had to be brought down from a roof.

Police said a man aged 33 was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence offences, possession of a weapon, possession of Class A drugs and affray.

