The 27-year-old police constable was arrested on Monday, October 17, following a report to the force's Professional Standards Department concerning suspected offences which were alleged to have taken place while on duty.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officer, who worked on a response team in Barnsley, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation has been launched alongside the criminal investigation.

As well as being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, the officer was also arrested on suspicion of police corruption and offences under the Data Protection Act, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been arrested under suspicion of misconduct, corruption and data protection offences.

The officer has since been released on bail with conditions as the Professional Standards investigation continues. A mandatory self-referral has been made to the IOPC – Independent Office of Police Conduct – due to the nature of the allegations.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Department, stressed that an investigation was launched quickly into the alleged matter and that the police force is committed to being transparent where its professional standards are concerned.