Liverpool MP Ian Byrne is urging the government to add Hillsborough to the school curriculum following ‘vile chants’ reportedly heard during Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

City fans were reportedly heard chanting ‘murderers,’ believed to be in reference to the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 who died as a result of the chaos at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield in 1989. Liverpool fans were at both stadiums when tragedy struck.

A total of 97 football fans lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield

Fans at Sunday’s game between Liverpool and Man City have been accused of vandalising part of the away section, and Merseyside Police have confirmed they are working closely with both clubs to investigate a series of reported incidents.

Liverpool FC released a statement, shortly after full-time on Sunday, which read: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature. We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters. We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”

The Football Association have also condemned the behaviour, however Manchester City are yet to comment.

MP Ian Byrne has written to the Secretary of State for Education, requesting a meeting about the Hillsborough disaster being added to the school curriculum.

He said the events of the weekend were ‘deeply upsetting’ and that children should be taught about ‘one of the biggest miscarriages of justice our country has ever seen.’

In April this year, the MP wrote to the chair of the board of Manchester City asking the club to get involved with a Hillsborough education project.

