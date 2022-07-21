Kevin Hill, who has a rare condition called Calciphylaxis, has not left hospital for the past 10 months due to his illness.

But he is desperate to spend some time with his daughter at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night when England play in one of the Euro 2022 semi-finals after getting through last night.

Kevin Hill and his daughter Faith want to swap their tickets at Bramall Lane next Tuesday for ones which are wheelchair accessible

Kevin has two tickets in a stand, but he is a wheelchair user, meaning he will have to miss the match and the chance to spend some time with his teenage daughter unless he can do a swap.

“We have got two tickets up in a stand which have to go up steps to get to the seats. I will be in a wheelchair and all the wheelchair access seems to be taken,” said Kevin, who now lives in Derby.

“We have been planning this for a long time. I have not been out of the hospital for 10 months. Getting out of the hospital would be amazing. That would just mean so much.

“I have missed Christmas, birthdays. I have had to celebrate my birthday here. It would mean so much to spend that quality time with my daughter. We would be so thankful. It would be a dream come true.”

Kevin and his daughter Faith, 14, originally got their tickets for the stands when they were released.

It was an early birthday present for Faith, who has played for Nottingham Forest’s under-14s team, and they never anticipated Kevin staying so long in hospital.

As it stands, the only way Kevin will be released from the hospital for the day is if he is in a wheelchair.

Kevin said of his daughter: “She has been my cheerleader. If she doesn’t go with me, she will be really disappointed. Me and Faith have been watching most of the matches.

“It would be helping me and my daughter spend some time. I have been stuck here so much. Being in here so long, it can get very demoralising. I wanted to celebrate it with her. I have been working towards that.

“I have been making great progress to get there on the 26th. We have had many obstacles in the way. This is a goal I have worked hard towards.”

Faith’s favourite player is Lucy Bronze and they now have the opportunity to see the Lionesses in action after they defeated Spain in yesterday’s quarter-final at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kevin’s wife Camille added: “Now he can have a chance. We really hope that he can get a wheelchair ticket. It is really encouraging him.”

If you can help Kevin and Faith’s dream come true, please send an email with photos of two genuine

tickets in areas of Bramall Lane with wheelchair access for Tuesday’s semi-final to Kevin’s email address [email protected]

Kevin will then be in contact with regards to exchanging tickets.

Kevin and his daughter will also need help arranging a wheelchair taxi to get to and from Bramall Lane.