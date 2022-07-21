The Lionesses have flown through to the semi-final of the Women’s European Championships and will play at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane next week.

After overcoming a strong effort by Spain after extra time in a dramatic quarter-final in Brighton yesterday, England’s squad will now fight for their place in the final on July 26 at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Stanway of England celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sheffield has already had incredible scenes of fan support and celebration during the tournament.

In fact, on July 17, the stadium set a record attendance for a women’s football match at a non-host nation with 22,596 bums in seats.

But this Tuesday is set to be something else.

Can I get tickets to the Women’s Euros semi-finals at Bramall Lane, Sheffield?

England's midfielder Georgia Stanway (L) celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter final football match between England and Spain at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, in Brighton, southern England on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Thousands are expected to descend on the city for the full capacity match. Social media is abuzz with fans desperate for spare tickets.

Awaiting the women’s squad will be either Sweden or Belgium who play in their quarter-final in Leigh on Friday night.

Tickets for the semi-final have been on sale for over a year for as little as £15.

Bramall Lane has been contacted for details on whether there are any left this morning.

England's players celebrate their second goal scored by midfielder Georgia Stanway during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarter final football match between England and Spain at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, in Brighton, southern England on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP).

Last night’s qualifying match came after a tense start for the squad. After falling behind 1-0, Ella Toone brought England level with Spain in the last six minutes, before Georgia Stanway clinched it with a stunning shot from 20 yards away during extra time.

In fact, that initial goal from Spain’s Esther Gonzalez was the first England had conceded thus far in the Euro 2022 tournament.

The home crowd in Brighton erupted in celebration, and the country is once again juiced up for the second time in as many years that it might be coming home for England.

It will be the fourth semi-final at a major tournament in a row that England's women have reached.