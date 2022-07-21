The Lionesses have flown through to the semi-final of the Women’s European Championships and will play at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane next week.
After overcoming a strong effort by Spain after extra time in a dramatic quarter-final in Brighton yesterday, England’s squad will now fight for their place in the final on July 26 at 8pm.
Sheffield has already had incredible scenes of fan support and celebration during the tournament.
In fact, on July 17, the stadium set a record attendance for a women’s football match at a non-host nation with 22,596 bums in seats.
But this Tuesday is set to be something else.
Can I get tickets to the Women’s Euros semi-finals at Bramall Lane, Sheffield?
Thousands are expected to descend on the city for the full capacity match. Social media is abuzz with fans desperate for spare tickets.
Awaiting the women’s squad will be either Sweden or Belgium who play in their quarter-final in Leigh on Friday night.
Tickets for the semi-final have been on sale for over a year for as little as £15.
Bramall Lane has been contacted for details on whether there are any left this morning.
Last night’s qualifying match came after a tense start for the squad. After falling behind 1-0, Ella Toone brought England level with Spain in the last six minutes, before Georgia Stanway clinched it with a stunning shot from 20 yards away during extra time.
In fact, that initial goal from Spain’s Esther Gonzalez was the first England had conceded thus far in the Euro 2022 tournament.
The home crowd in Brighton erupted in celebration, and the country is once again juiced up for the second time in as many years that it might be coming home for England.
It will be the fourth semi-final at a major tournament in a row that England's women have reached.
As of this morning, England are the favourites to win with 11/4 odds to claim the trophy, against 3/1 for France and 10/3 for Germany.