Billboards showing support for Sheffield Lionesses Bright and Roebuck displayed in city as Euros get underway

Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck both hail from the Steel City, with the billboards created by England Football in a bid to further galvanise support for the squad, as they as they take on Norway in their second group game tonight.

As their UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 campaign gets into full swing, each billboard displays an artistic image of the Lioness hailing from the local area, inscribed with inspirational messages of support from young grassroots players.

The billboards showcase the players as role models and the impact they are already having when it comes to inspiring girls to get involved with football, with lines including:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck both hail from the city, with the billboards created by England Football to further galvanise support for the Lionesses as they take on Norway in their second group game tonight.

“She makes me want to be like her every time I’m on the pitch”

“Watching her helps me focus and believe I can do it too”

“She’s made me believe anything is possible”

England Head Coach, Sarina Wiegman, said: “We are so excited to compete in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 and look forward to seeing the whole country get behind the team. This campaign highlights the immense support we feel from fans in each of these locations and beyond and is a celebration of the impact that the players are having on girls around the country. This tournament presents a real opportunity to get even more girls involved in playing, coaching, refereeing and watching football.”

In total, 440 billboards are being displayed across the country during the first week of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 at various shopping centres, train stations and high streets in the hometowns of the 23 players.

The messages of support were written by some of the 90,000 girls who took part in the Let Girls Play Biggest Ever Football Session back in March. The Let Girls Play campaign aims to give girls equal access to football, ensuring that all girls who feel inspired by UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 will have the opportunity to play the game.