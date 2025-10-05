Loved ones of a dad-to-be whose life was cut tragically short are asking for help to cover the costs of his funeral.

On September 28, 21-year-old Ben Saxby sadly passed away after a fight for life.

He had been critically injured in an incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, at around 10.15am on Monday, September 8, when two cars collided with a property and a fight broke out.

He left behind his pregnant partner, Taylor, who had only told him they were expecting a baby the day before the incident.

Ben Saxby and his partner Taylor | Facebook

“It’s been horrendous,” Taylor’s aunt, Laura McBride, told The Star.

She explained how the two were childhood sweethearts, meeting as kids before beginning their relationship in their teen years.

“It’s unreal - it first started when they went to primary school,” Laura added.

“They fancied each other and would chase each other around the play area.

“They got together when they were teenagers and have been inseparable since.”

A few weeks back Laura had set up a GoFundMe to help support Taylor as she stayed by Ben’s bedside, however following last week’s heartbreaking news that he had died, the money raised will now go towards Ben’s funeral costs.

“She’s only 19,” Laura explained.

“We just want to give Ben as good a send off as possible.”

And to further support the fundraiser, on October 18 they are hosting a charity football match at Greenlands Park in North Anston, where Ben used to play.

Raffle prizes have already been donated, with funds raised on the day further helping to support funeral costs.

So far, the online fundraiser has amassed more than £3,000, with countless kind words and tributes also being sent in.

“Honestly, it’s been amazing,” said Laura.

“People are coming together at such an awful time. It shows how much he was loved and how people cared.”