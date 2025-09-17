A young dad-to-be is still fighting for his life in hospital nine days after an incident in a Rotherham street resulted in him being rushed to hospital.

Ben Saxby, aged 21, was critically injured in an incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, at around 10.15am on Monday, September 8.

Ben Saxby's partner, Taylor, said her partner is still “giving it all he’s got and fighting for his life” nine days after the violent incident that saw him placed in critical care in hospital. | Submitted

South Yorkshire Police a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property in the residential street before a fight broke out among a group of people.

Ben was seriously injured.

Now, nine days later, a total of five people have been charged over the incident, while Ben remains in critical care.

In that time, his partner, Taylor, has announced she is pregnant, and that the couple only found out the night before the incident.

On a Facebook page set up to publish updates on Ben’s condition, the police investigation and to encourage people with information to come forward, Taylor wrote on September 17 that she is “not leaving Ben’s side” during his time in hospital.

In the nine days since the incident in Woodland Drive, Ben Saxby’s partner, Taylor, has revealed she is pregnant. | Facebook

She wrote: “Ben is now nine days [on] since the incident. My love is still giving it all he’s got and fighting for his life.

“He knows he’s needed here and has so much left to live for.

“Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support that we have all received.

“I am still struggling to reply to messages as am not leaving Ben’s side.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham shortly after 10am yesterday (Monday, September 8, 2025) | Finn Smith for National World

The five men charged over the incident on Woodland Drive are:

- Bradley Stevenson, aged 30, of Shelley Drive, Rotherham - charged with section 20 assault, violent disorder and dangerous driving.

- Dean Cruickshanks, 30, of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham - charged with violent disorder, possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving.

- Stephen Heeley, 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington - charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place.

- Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham - charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

- Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham - charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org