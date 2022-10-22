The rally in the city centre was part of a global effort to show solidarity for the people in Iran fighting for better human rights in the country, with hundreds of thousands of people in cities across the world taking part. Sara Dalir, who attended the Sheffield protest today, said: “It went very well. around 200 people, both Iranian and non-Iranian, were in the protest. Many people seemed curious about what’s this protest about.”

The protests in Iran began in September, after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten to death by Iranian police. She was originally arrested for an “improper hijab”. Her death led to outcry, with people taking to the streets of Iran demanding women’s rights be improved, before the protests evolved, demanding political reform and better human rights across the country.

Hundreds gathered outside Sheffield Town Hall for the Freedom Rally for Iran, which is also taking place in major cities across the world.

Ms Dalir said to The Star yesterday: ““It’s a protest against oppression in Iran and support of people fighting for basic human rights in Iran. We are trying to echo their voice and actually be a voice between the people there and the world.

The rally moved through the city centre. The protests in Iran have led to 215 people being killed, including children.

On October 17, Iran Human Rights reported 215 people had been killed in the nationwide protests, including 27 children. They condemned the government’s violent crackdown on children and protesters and urged the United Nations to hold the perpetrators accountable. Internet access has been restricted in the country, as well as other channels of communication, preventing many citizens from communicating with the rest of the world.

BBC News reported a Iranian government disinformation campaign has been churning out social media videos and fake interviews, to try and trick the rest of the world in reporting falsehoods. This reportedly includes false information about the Iranian government’s actions during the unrest, which would allow them to say western media is reporting untrue things.