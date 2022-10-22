Members of the Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team and a crew from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene in Greno Woods at 1.25pm on Sunday October 16. A spokesperson for the rescue team posted details about the incident on Facebook .

They said: “The young rider had taken a nasty fall sustaining both upper and lower body injuries. Crucial casualty care was provided by the teams doctor and team members were they able to administer pain relief and treat the casualty for a suspected right arm fracture, a suspected right femur fracture, and cuts. With the casualty stable just as the heavens opened, the young rider was packaged into a vacuum mattress for extra stability, a casualty bag to provide warmth and onto the teams stretcher to be carried off to the waiting ambulance.