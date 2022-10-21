The protest will start at the Town Hall and is part of a global mobilisation to support the protests currently being undertaken by people in Iran. The protests began after a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, was reportedly beaten to death by Iranian police. She was originally arrested for an “improper hijab”.

Sara Dalir, who is attending the protest in Sheffield tomorrow, said: “It’s a protest against oppression in Iran and support of people fighting for basic human rights in Iran. We are trying to echo their voice and actually be a voice between the people there and the world.”

The protest is scheduled to start outside Sheffield town hall tomorrow. Picture Scott Merrylees

Reports recently have said the Iranian government is restricting access to channels to the outside world whilst the protests continue.

Ms Dalir said: “More than 50,000 people have registered for the protest in Berlin in Germany in support of Iran. The UN is silent right now and ot’s embarrasing for the human rights in the world.”

The Freedom Rally for Iran poster.

The ‘Freedom Rally for Iran’ in Sheffield tomorrow will begin at 1pm outside the Town Hall, with Ms Dalir saying hundreds are expected to turn out in solidarity with the protesters in Iran. Reports have shown the lengths the Iranian government is going to to contain the protests, with BBC News reporting a Iranian government disinformation campaign has been churning out social media videos and fake interviews, to try and trick the rest of the world in reporting falsehoods.