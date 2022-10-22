Coun Iqbal’s comments come just a day after a contractor working on Fargate’s £15million revamp, told The Star’s David Walsh, the attraction could be dismantled within months. Speaking to The Star at the attraction’s opening today, Coun Iqbal revealed the attraction will move around the city rather than stay in one place.

He said: “It’s there. it’s not moving after Christmas. It will be there for months. I think the confusion has been because of the future High Street plans and people have gotten worried.”

Councillor Mazher Iqbal has confirmed the container park will move around the city rather than remain on Fargate.

Coun Iqbal did confirm the attraction will be moved from the top of Fargate, when work begins on the £15million plans in early 2023. There has been no confirmed date for the work on Fargate and High Street to start, but in a statement this week on the approval of plans for Event Central, Coun Iqbal said the £15million funding from the government “requires plans to be delivered by March 2024”.

With the mobile aspect of the attraction now confirmed by Coun Iqbal, he said the attraction is “in demand” with a lot of requests to host the attraction already coming in. He said: “We’ve already had a request to put it on Devonshire Green and outside the train station.”

An image of how Fargate could be transformed just outside Marks and Spencer.

Coun Iqbal said he was excited for the new plans for Fargate to begin, adding: “All along Fargate you will have the pocket parks for people to sit in and that work will start in the new year.”