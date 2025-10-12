A caring volunteer has raised more than £30,000 for Macmillan after hosting coffee mornings for two decades.

In Fulwood Sports Club, 20 years ago, Tina Pearson began a trend that would see her change countless lives.

Wanting to do something for charity, she decided to run her first Macmillan Coffee Morning and fell in love with the experience.

Every year since then she has repeated the event, raising a total of £30,000 for the charity over the course of two decades.

Over the past 20 years, Tina's coffee mornings have raised £30,000. | NW

“It was just something I’d read about,” Tina told The Star.

“I was was running the catering at the sports club at Fulwood and I just thought ‘I could do a coffee morning here and invite the members’.

“It’s grown from there really - we’re over £30,000 now.

“I really enjoy it, I get a buzz out of doing it and I know it’s doing some people a lot of good.

“Myself, other people, always know somebody that’s probably used Macmillan from relations having cancer.

“It’s such a good organisation.”

One year, she hosted the event in her own apartment, while during Covid her husband helped her deliver cakes that people had ordered.

In recent years they have been held at St Vincent’s Church on Pickmere Road, in Crookes, with the latest taking place on October 11.

The air inside the church was buzzing throughout the morning, with dozens showing up to enjoy homemade cakes.

Local businesses show support by donating gifts for a raffle, while second hand clothes, toys and books were also sold to support the cause.

Meanwhile, her family showed their support by baking their own cakes.

Dozens showed up for the coffee morning this weekend, after last year's event raised £3,000. | NW

“We’ve got all sorts going on,” Tina added.

“Homemade cakes go really well and that stall’s going down slowly but surely.

“But we do coffee for the people who come in, £2 donation and they can get as much as they want.

“Then we’ve got a stall with books and jigsaws - gently worn clothes, handbags and shoes.

“We’ve got the raffle and I’ve even got my granddaughter doing them now.

“She’s 14 and she’s doing cookies for Halloween.”

Last year alone, Tina raised £3,000 and is hoping this special anniversary will raise the grand total further.

“I leave it open a few weeks cause a lot of people who can’t come will say to me ‘I’ve not given you any money for Macmillan’ and money still comes in.”