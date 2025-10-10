A Sheffield dance studio is asking “everyone who can” to turn out today and register as a stem cell donor in a desperate search to find a match for nine-year-old Heidi Howson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has only been 11 months since Heidi rang the bell at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after battling through 27 months of treatment for her leukaemia.

Heidi Howson ‘rings the bell’ in November 2024 after beating her leukaemia. | Contributed

In that time, she got back to her old life, returned to school, and threw herself back into her dance lessons at Funky Dance Fever Studio in Richmond Park Road, where her teacher, Amy Burton, says she amazed everyone with how strong she was.

But now, Heidi faces a relapse.

In August 2025, the young dancer’s symptoms returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is receiving treatment once again - but her best chance is if doctors can find a stem cell donor match.

Stem cell donor drive at Funky Dance Fever Studios on October 12

Now, Heidi’s dance studio is holding a drive this weekend to sign as many people up as a possible stem cell donor and maximise the chances of finding a match.

A donation drive to find a desperately needed stem cell donor for Sheffield's Heidi Howson in her battle with leukaemia will be held at Funky Dance Fever Studions on October 12. | Contributed

Visit Funky Dance Fever Studios, 130 Richmond Road, between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, October 12, where the sign up process is 10 minutes and could save a life.

Funky Dance Fever’s owner, Amy Burton, said: “She's a beautiful little girl, so sweet and very brave. We miss her so much and just want her to be better and back to doing the things she loves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process, in partnership with UK blood cancer charity DKMS, is easy and involves answering a few questions on your phone and taking a swab of your cheek.

Only seven per cent of the population is registered as a stem cell donor and every new sign up increases the odds of finding a match for Heidi.

Anyone aged between 17 and 55 years old and in general good health can join the register.

The drive is also holding a raffle with proceeds going directly to Heidi’s family to support them through this challenging time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For £1 a strip, buyers have a chance to win everything from tickets to the Autumn Lights fireworks display, £100 of meat vouchers for Murray & Websters, bottomless brunch for two at Mr Wilsons, a personalised signed boxing glove from Terri Harper, and much more.