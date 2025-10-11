Even at 109, born-and-bred Rotherham girl Edna Bateman is as chatty as ever and full of stories from her extraordinarily long life.

Listen to some of her tales in this clip, filmed the day after her 109th birthday party at Treeton Grange Residential Home, where she talks about the powerfully romantic way her husband greeted her after three years at war, her days in the munitions factory, and her views on the world nowadays.

It’s a strange compliment to say someone doesn’t seem a day over 70, but it’s hard not to think it when listening to Edna’s stories.