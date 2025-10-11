An animal charity are appealing for help after finding a puppy struggling in a river.

RSPCA England and Wales posted an appeal for information after the discovery of Coco, a spaniel puppy.

The eight-week-old pooch was found floating on a bed of sticks in the River Derwent, underneath Froggart Bridge in the Peak District on September 25.

Spaniel puppy Coco was found on a bed of sticks in the River Derwent. | RSPCA England and Wales

A charity spokesperson said: “We suspect he was dumped, or possibly thrown off the bridge.

“He had bruising to his spine, was suffering from worms. and appeared to have recently been clipped and his whiskers had been cut back too.

“Thankfully, he's now safe in our care but isn't ready for rehoming just yet.”

They are now appealing for information into Coco’s past and how he ended up in this situation.

Anyone able to help is urged to reach out to the charity.

They can be reached on their appeals line on 0300 123 8018.