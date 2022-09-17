Huge emergency services response after aircraft takes 'heavy landing' in fields near Sheffield leaving pilot injured
A pilot was left injured after the aircraft he was flying took a heavy landing in fields near Sheffield.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team said that ‘due to the potential seriousness of this incident’ they along with East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were called out to the scene on Friday at about 2.30pm.
Read More
They were responding to reports that a glider pilot was ‘suffering with back pain after taking a heavy landing in fields around Great Hucklow Gliding Club.’
In a Fcaebook post, the Edale team said: "Air ambulance were quickly on scene shortly followed by team members and other emergency services.
“The pilot was fully assessed for any injuries by one of the air ambulance crew before being helped out of the glider, they were able to walk with assistance to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.”