The grieving mum of murdered All Saints School pupil Harvey Willgoose has told of his last word to her before he died.

And she has explained how she is wearing one of his old T-shirts to help remember him, as well as thanking the people of Sheffield for their support.

Mum Caroline Willgoose revealed the last words in an interview with the BBC, speaking of the morning he left for school for the last time.

She said: “He shouted ‘I’m going to school mum, are you proud of me?’ I went yes, and I followed him out. He went ‘lock the door behind’, and he said ‘I love you’. They were his last words.”

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Caroline Willgoose leaving All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Caroline's son Harvey Willgoose, 15, was stabbed to death at the school on Monday.

She added: “I’ve got his grubby T-shirt on so I can smell him. What I had to do, what we had to do yesterday (Tuesday), was just what a parent shouldn’t have to do, and I don’t want another parent to go through that.”

Caroline said that the support that they had received from the public had helped make things better, and was getting her through what she described as ‘this horrific time’. She said they were what was helping get her through.

She said she had not slept and did not want to, as she felt she would have to relive what she had gone thorough upon waking.

Harvey’s dad, Mark, told the BBC that Harvey was his best pal, saying he was a rogue at times, but a lovable rogue.

He said it had been comforting reading the messages people had left, and that no one had a bad work to say about Harvey.

Caroline has also expressed her gratitude to Sheffield Steelers, the ice hockey club, for a minute’s applause for Harvey at their last match. She thanked those who have left flowers at Beighton Welfare, which has become a shrine in the village.

A display in Harvey’s memory has also appeared at his matchday pub near Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground, The Sheaf House, and there are plans to print T-shirts in his memory for a charity of the family’s choice.

And there will be a march from Sheffield Town Hall to Bramall Lane in his memory on Saturday, meeting at 1pm, and ending with a balloon release. It aims to send a message against knife crime.

Harvey died on Monday, and a youth aged 15, who has not been named for legal reasons, has been charged with his murder.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today.