At the end of January, police launched a campaign aimed at stemming knife crime in South Yorkshire.

Tragically, just five days later, 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose died as a result of an alleged stabbing at a school in the city.

Now, new figures bring the issue into focus again, with data showing the neighbourhoods of Sheffield which have seen the most people found by South Yorkshire Police to be carrying weapons.

We have used the statistics to put together a list of the worst hotspots, according to police figures, for ‘possession of weapon’ offences.

We have used figures taken from Sheffield Council statistics, based on official police numbers, which break down ‘possession of a weapon’ offences in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

In each case, the figure used for the ranking is the number of incidents per 1,000 residents in that neighbourhood. We have also included the overall number of incidents.

The 23 neighbourhoods with the most incidents are listed in the gallery below. The area with the largest number is listed last.

The type of weapon is not specified in the figures, so could include guns or knives, or other weapons.

The figures relate to the 12 month period from December 2023 to November 2024

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . 22 (equal) Richmond & Stradbroke 22 (equal) . Richmond & Stradbroke had 1.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . 22 (equal) Norfolk Park. 22 (equal) Norfolk Park had 1.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents and a total of 13 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo Sales

3 . 21) Sharrow 21. Sharrow had 1.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of possession of a weapon per 1,000 residents and a total of 16 overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo Sales