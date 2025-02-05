The response to a fundraising appeal launched after the tragic death of Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose has ‘overwhelmed’ organisers.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowdfunding appeal was set up following 15-year-old Harvey’s death on Monday, after an incident at All Saints School, Sheffield.

Organisers over an appeal for Harvey Willgoose have been overwhelmed by the response. Photo: Submitted / SWNS | Submitted / SWNS

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has since been charged with his alleged murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers had set the target for the appeal as £5,000, to pay for a funeral for Harvey.

But at 8am today, the total stood at nearly £9,554, nearby double the original target, with over 700 people having made donations. The target has now been raised to £11,500.

Appeal organiser, Jenna Hitchcock, said: “Thank you all so much for helping us reach target.

“I'm overwhelmed with your generosity. You can still donate let's smash this target! Harvey you have touched the hearts of the nation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the appeal was launched she had said she could not imagine what Harvey's parents were going through right now, and was setting up the page just to try and give them one less thing to worry about.

She said that the funds raised would help with the cost of the funeral, and spoke of giving Harvey the send off he deserved.

Harvey’s family paid tribute to him last night in a statement.

They said: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, Harvey Goose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”

Tributes have poured in for Sheffield United fan Harvey.

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the news from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers have also been left outside All Saints School by friends and loved ones, and well wishers.

Tribute are also placed outside Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, and in the village of Beighton.

Officials at Sheffield United have started discussions over how they can remember Harvey.