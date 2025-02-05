For eight years, he had been a popular lad in the black and white shirts of Beighton Magpies.

And now, Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose will be remembered by the football club where the coaches and players had seen him grow up since he first joined as an eight-year-old.

Harvey played for the club on their pitches of Beighton Welfare on Sunday afternoons, and won many friends among his team mates and those who ran the club. He had played in every position, from goalkeeper to striker.

The village where the club is based has been awash with flowers left in memory of Harvey, since he died on Monday.

Beighton Magpies have paid tribute to Harvey Willgoose, pictured playing for them, with and the entire Sheffield junior league set to remember him with a minute's silence | Beighton Magpies

Beighton Magpies described him as always enthusiastic, driven and supportive to those around him, and the club passed on its heartfelt condolences to all Harvey’s family, friends and classmates at this time.

Club chairman Martyn Cooper told The Star the club had approached the Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League to ask for a minute’s silence for Harvey before all games at the weekend.

He said: “That’s been approved, so it will happen, and it will be for games right from the under sevens age group to under 16s.

“At the Magpies, we are deeply saddened about the loss of Harvey. He was a charismatic, enthusiastic and supportive team mate. He was always polite and helpful to people.

“He touched so many lives and had many friends across different age groups. He was one of those people who could talk to anyone.”

He said as well as the minute’s silence across the league, the club had plans to do more in Harvey’s memory in the future, and in the long term.

But he said they were yet to be finalised, as they had to be discussed within the club first.

Shaun Fox Hammonds, who managed Harvey’s team, wrote his own message to Harvey, describing him as the legend, the entertainer, and the inspiration for others.

Harvey Willgoose, pictured in his Beighton Magpies shirt, was an 'inspirational' team mate to his fellow players | Beighton Magpies

He said: “What an unbelieve human being you were. You had it all. I feel privileged and honoured to have known, coached and managed such a pleasant bubbly, outgoing, friendly and approachable lad.

“Everybody who knew you absolutely loved you. You had such an infectious personality. Your smile would would light up any room or situation.

“I have many wonderful memories that myself and all my family have shared with you and your brilliant family. Football tournaments, family holidays, breaks away. The list is endless. All these were unforgettable and cherished because you were part of them.

“We love you Harvey. Rest in peace.”

He said his colleague Lisa Clements had remembered how Beighton had signed Harvey after he had been turned down by another team and was upset in the car park.

She recalled he had celebrated scoring in his first game for the team, before realising it was an own goal! But he went on to score many goals in the correct goal for the Magpies, she said.

Shaun said the team had even had its own song for Harvey, based on one that was used at Bramall Lane for Ollie McBurnie, who was on of Harvey’s heroes at Sheffield United.

He said the song went: “He’s our striker, he’s our number six, scoring goals in black and white. On a free and he comes from Sothall, and he goes by the name of Harvey.”