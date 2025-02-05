A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy, aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by police on Monday afternoon, after emergency services had been sent to All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road. Sheffield.

Harvey, aged 15, from Beighton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident, but police later announced that he had died. Medics and staff battled to save him but the teenager lost his fight for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Floral tributes are laid at All Saints School in Sheffield for teenager Harvey Willgoose. Photo: Dean Atkins / National World | National World

Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed a 15-year-old has now been charged with murder.

Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose.

“He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

It is understood the teenager will appear at Sheffield Youth Court today.

All Saints School has been closed throughout Tuesday and will be shut today (February 5) while police continue their enquiries into Harvey’s death.

Tributes have poured in for the Sheffield United fan Harvey and around £10,000 has been raised for his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers have also been left outside All Saints School by friends and loved ones, and well wishers.

Tribute are also placed outside Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium, and in the village of Beighton.

Officials at Sheffield United have started discussions over how they can remember Harvey.