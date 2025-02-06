A pub in Sheffield has paid a moving tribute to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, following his tragic death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey was a huge Sheffield United fan and was well known by staff and regulars at the Sheaf House pub, on Bramall Lane, which is popular with Blades supporters.

Harvey’s mum Caroline has shared a video on TikTok showing people at the pub chanting his name following his tragic death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have been paying tribute to Harvey Willgoose at the Sheaf House pub, on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, where he was well known. The pub described Harvey, who tragically died following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School, as 'cheeky and funny but also polite and respectful'. It is organising a collection for Harvey's family. Photo: Sheaf House | Sheaf House

They can be heard singing: “There’s only one Harvey Willgoose, one Harvey Willgoose, walking along singing a song, walking in a Willgoose wonderland.”

The pub has paid tribute to Harvey, posting on its Facebook page: “We all knew Harvey, he came in on match days as he was a massive Blades supporter.

“He was cheeky and funny but also polite and respectful. So we will be having a collection for his family, nobody should have to go through what they are right now.

“We are also getting large groups of his friends coming to the pub to celebrate his life, to grieve and just to be with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have been emotional, but have behaved extremely well and have been respectful of our rules but we need to reiterate that only people with physical ID will be served alcohol and anyone under 18 will have to be off the premises, including the car park, at 8pm.

“Please donate what you can. FLY HIGH GOOSE, YOU WILL BE MISSED XXXXX.”

Harvey, who lived in Beighton, died after an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3.

A 15-year-old boy appeared at Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday, February 5, accused of Harvey’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today, Thursday, February 6.