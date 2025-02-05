The Prime Minister has extended the condolences of the entire House of Commons to the family and friends of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose after his “horrific” death at a Sheffield school.

In his opening remarks at Prime Minister’s Questions today (February 5), Sir Keir Starmer said knife crime “blights” communities across the UK and his government will “redouble every step to ensure young people are kept safe”.

Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Another teenager, also 15 - who legally cannot be named due to his age - has been charged with his murder.

During PMQs, Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, whose constituency includes All Saints School, asked the PM if he would commit to a “national strategy” for tackling the “root causes of violence”.

Starmer answered: “This incident was horrific and senseless and I thank [Louise Haigh] for raising it.

“I think the thoughts of the whole house are with the victim’s family, friends and the school community and the wider community who have been impacted by this.

Louise Haigh asked the Prime Minister to commit to a “national strategy” to tackle the “root causes of violence”.

“It’s right that South Yorkshire Police should be given the space to carry out their investigation. We do need to do everything we can to bear down on knife crime.

“It is too easy to get knives online. It’s too easy to carry knives without proper consequences and that’s why we have made it an absolute priority in government - and I hope it’s a cross party issue - to absolutely bear down on knife crime.”

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, opened his first question echoing the PM’s sentiments and condolences to Harvey’s family and friends, adding: “We will support any effective action against knife crime that his government proposes.”

Tributes to Harvey Willgoose continue to be left outside the main gates of All Saints Catholic High School on Wednesday.

Flowers, tealights, balloons and emotion written tributes line the wall next to the school gates.

The school was closed yesterday, and remains closed on Wednesday.