The mum of a teenager who was tragically stabbed to death at school in Sheffield has shared a heartbreaking letter from the Prime Minister.

Harvey Willgoose died aged just 15 following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3 this year.

His grieving mother Caroline Willgoose has now shared the moving letter she and Harvey’s dad Mark received from the Prime Minister, Kier Starmer, offering his condolences.

‘A bright life ahead of him’

In it, he wrote: “Harvey was a young boy full of aspirations and with a bright life ahead of him, and it is unfair that his young life was needlessly taken away.

“People who knew him described him as polite and friendly, and the tributes that have been paid across the nation emphasise how loved Harvey was by his family and friends.

Harvey Willgoose was tragically stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield on February 3 | Submitted

“I know words can be of little comfort during this horrendous time, but I hope you are able to take some comfort from the clear positive impact Harvey had on his family, friends and community.

“As a football fan myself, it was heartwarming to see the overwhelming support for Harvey from both Sheffield football teams and especially from Sheffield United fans.

“It is unimaginable what you, Lewis, Sophie and Harvey’s grandparents are going through. You are in my thoughts during this difficult and extremely sad time.”

The letter is dated February 17, two weeks after Harvey’s tragic death and 12 days after Sir Kier had addressed Harvey’s ‘horrific and senseless’ death in Parliament, promising his government would ‘redouble every step to ensure young people are kept safe’.

Earlier this month, a knife amnesty bin was installed outside a pub in Sheffield, along with a plaque in Harvey’s memory.

Harvey’s mum has called for knife arches to be installed at every school in Britain to protect pupils.

‘A beautiful soul’

As well as sharing the letter from the Prime Minister, she also shared a touching message she received from a friend of Harvey’s.

It said: “I was (in the) year below Harvey but that didn’t stop me speaking to him. (I) used to see his smile round school, his laugh and his joke at the tram stop.

“Harvey will never be forgotten. He meant a lot to so many people and he stuck up for me when I got bullied. He was a beautiful soul.”

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with Harvey’s murder.