A knife amnesty bin was installed outside a Sheffield pub with a plaque in memory of a teenage stabbing victim.

It has been just over a month since the death of Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3. He was 15.

Friends and family of Harvey Willgoose gathered to install a bin for the safe disposal of knives outside the Sheaf House pub in Sheffield. | Anthony Olaseinde

On Friday night, the young Blades fan’s friends and family gathered on Bramall Lane to see a ‘no-questions-asked’ bin for the safe disposal of knives installed outside the Sheaf House pub.

A small plaque in memory of Harvey was also unveiled.

The amnesty bin was arranged on behalf of the pub’s landlord by South Yorkshire charity Always An Alternative, which operates several bins across the county and has helped take 2,000 weapons off the streets in the past four years.

Charity CEO Anthony Olaseinde said: “Fundamentally, we need to give people the opportunity to safely get rid of weapons.

“We know knife crime is on the rise, so we can take an educated guess that the number of people carrying them is on the rise because they feel unsafe.

“What if you carry a knife because you feel that’s the only way to feel safe, and then one day you no longer feel you have to? What if you find one and want to bin it safely?

“Having bins like this shows young people that there are people out here trying to make a difference and bring crime down.”

It comes after an anti-knife crime peace march was held on the weekend after Harvey’s death, which saw hundreds of people walk to Bramall Lane.

Always An Alternative also attended the march in its ‘mobile youth club’ to offer support to young people.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Harvey’s murder.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Sheffield Cathedral on February 18 for the 15-year-old’s funeral, which was broadcast on a big screen outside.