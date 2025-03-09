Harvey Willgoose: Knife amnesty bin and plaque installed on Bramall Lane in memory of teenage stabbing victim

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 08:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A knife amnesty bin was installed outside a Sheffield pub with a plaque in memory of a teenage stabbing victim.

It has been just over a month since the death of Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3. He was 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Friends and family of Harvey Willgoose gathered to install a bin for the safe disposal of knives outside the Sheaf House pub in Sheffield.Friends and family of Harvey Willgoose gathered to install a bin for the safe disposal of knives outside the Sheaf House pub in Sheffield.
Friends and family of Harvey Willgoose gathered to install a bin for the safe disposal of knives outside the Sheaf House pub in Sheffield. | Anthony Olaseinde

On Friday night, the young Blades fan’s friends and family gathered on Bramall Lane to see a ‘no-questions-asked’ bin for the safe disposal of knives installed outside the Sheaf House pub.

A small plaque in memory of Harvey was also unveiled.

The amnesty bin was arranged on behalf of the pub’s landlord by South Yorkshire charity Always An Alternative, which operates several bins across the county and has helped take 2,000 weapons off the streets in the past four years.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Sheffield Cathedral on February 21 for the funeral of teenager Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at his school at All Saints Catholic High School.Hundreds of mourners gathered at Sheffield Cathedral on February 21 for the funeral of teenager Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at his school at All Saints Catholic High School.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at Sheffield Cathedral on February 21 for the funeral of teenager Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at his school at All Saints Catholic High School. | Dean Atkins

Charity CEO Anthony Olaseinde said: “Fundamentally, we need to give people the opportunity to safely get rid of weapons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We know knife crime is on the rise, so we can take an educated guess that the number of people carrying them is on the rise because they feel unsafe.

“What if you carry a knife because you feel that’s the only way to feel safe, and then one day you no longer feel you have to? What if you find one and want to bin it safely?

“Having bins like this shows young people that there are people out here trying to make a difference and bring crime down.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after an anti-knife crime peace march was held on the weekend after Harvey’s death, which saw hundreds of people walk to Bramall Lane.

Always An Alternative also attended the march in its ‘mobile youth club’ to offer support to young people.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Harvey’s murder.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Sheffield Cathedral on February 18 for the 15-year-old’s funeral, which was broadcast on a big screen outside.

Related topics:Bramall LaneKnife crimeSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice