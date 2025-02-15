Harvey Willgoose: Funeral details revealed for teenager who died in school stabbing

The funeral service of a teenager who died after a stabbing at school will held at Sheffield Cathedral next week, it has been announced.

Harvey Willgoose died in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3. He was 15.

A tribute on Sheffield United's big screen to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.A tribute on Sheffield United's big screen to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
A tribute on Sheffield United's big screen to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, who was stabbed to death at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder, and communities in Sheffield are still reeling from his sudden death.

Now, it has been announced his funeral service will be held at Sheffield Cathedral at 2.30pm this Friday, February 21.

It will be followed by a reception at Beighton Miners Welfare Club, where floral tributes piled up in the wake of his death.

Tributes in Beighton in memory of local lad Harvey WillgooseTributes in Beighton in memory of local lad Harvey Willgoose
Tributes in Beighton in memory of local lad Harvey Willgoose | David Walsh

The service for family and friends is likely to be packed, as was seen at a memorial march for the teenager on February 8, when hundreds of people turned out for an anti-knife crime peace walk through the city.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser set up to help pay for his funeral costs has received more than £26,000.

It comes as Harvey’s mother, Caroline Willgoose, recently pleaded with the public to stop risking justice for her son by speculating about the court case online.

Caroline is urging people to take notice of police statements which have been issued in the wake of Harvey’s death, where the rules about naming young suspects are made clear.

