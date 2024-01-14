His car was spotted by eagle-eyed officers as being on cloned plates.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A wanted man has been arrested in Sheffield after a police pursuit ended with the fleeing car crashing into railings, South Yorkshire Police have said.

The man, who has not been named by the force, was a disqualified driver and already wanted for assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic officers spotted the cloned VW Golf, which the force said "immediately fails to stop before ambition outweighs ability and they stack it into the railings" on Penistone Road in Hillsborough.

Police have arrested a wanted man after a pursuit ended with the driver 'stacking it' in the railings. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

The driver was arrested shortly afterwards.

Photos shared by South Yorkshire Police Operations team showed the VW Golf had crashed into the barriers of an island crossing outside the near Morrisons and McDonalds.