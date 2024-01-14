Sheffield crime: Police arrest wanted man driving cloned VW Golf after pursuit ends in railings
His car was spotted by eagle-eyed officers as being on cloned plates.
A wanted man has been arrested in Sheffield after a police pursuit ended with the fleeing car crashing into railings, South Yorkshire Police have said.
The man, who has not been named by the force, was a disqualified driver and already wanted for assault.
Traffic officers spotted the cloned VW Golf, which the force said "immediately fails to stop before ambition outweighs ability and they stack it into the railings" on Penistone Road in Hillsborough.
The driver was arrested shortly afterwards.
Photos shared by South Yorkshire Police Operations team showed the VW Golf had crashed into the barriers of an island crossing outside the near Morrisons and McDonalds.
It is not believed any other vehicles or people were involved in the incident.