Burst water main floods Sheffield residential street with repairs taking crews deep into night

Yorkshire Water apologised for any inconvenience caused by the burst.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Jan 2024, 13:54 GMT
A Sheffield street was flooded after a water main burst yesterday.

Photographs from eight-year-old Meersbrook resident, Robin Hastie, showed a section of Meersbrook Road under deep water.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "We experienced a burst on Carfield Avenue in Sheffield yesterday. Our crews attended to stop the flow from the burst quickly and worked late into the night to fix the pipe. We appreciate how inconvenient issues like this can be and apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Eight-year-old Robin Hastie captured this photos of flooding caused by a burst water main on Carfield Avenue. Eight-year-old Robin Hastie captured this photos of flooding caused by a burst water main on Carfield Avenue.
Yorkshire Water worked late into the night to repair the burst main. (Photo taken by Robin Hastie)Yorkshire Water worked late into the night to repair the burst main. (Photo taken by Robin Hastie)
Young Robin had been out in the nearby woods with his dad, Ben, practiscing his photography with a camera he had received for Christmas, when they came across the flooding on the way home.

Robin captured a few pictures of the flooding, which showed the road and nearby footpaths underwater and small whirlpools where water was being drained.

Yorkshire Water said the pipe has now been fixed and the flooding on Carfield Avenue and the surrounding roads has been drained away.

