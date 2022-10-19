The good news is that a study by This is Fresh has ranked Sheffield as one of the best cities in the UKto go pumpkin picking. Having analysed both value for money and quality of pumpkin, the city ranks third – being pipped to top spot by Liverpool and Leicester – with an average cost of just £2 and an average TripAdvisor ratingof 4.6.

Before you grab the kids and make a dash for it, you might be wondering where to go to pick pumpkins.

Sheffield has been ranked as one of the best places in the country for pumpkin picking

Handily, Sheffield has no shortage of great picking sites, including:- Wurzels Pumpkin Farm- Whirlow Hall Farm Trust- Graves Park Animal Farm- Village Pumpkins- Eastfield Farm- Ashover Family Farm- Farmer Copleys

That list should keep you and your little ones occupied for the next few weeks but if pumpkin pickingisn’t your thing, fear not because there’s plenty of other things you can do in Sheffield at this time of year.Strange Britain are putting on a variety of events for all ages across the Halloween period. A Halloween walk is planned for Graves Park on Saturday, October 21 with a family friendly Halloween event planned for the following Saturday afternoon.For those a little more hardcore there’s a gory Halloween special that evening focusing on some of Sheffield’s most gruesome crimes. The crescendo is of course a darkened walk through the city centre at 8pm on the day itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad