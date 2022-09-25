The ‘Strange Sheffield Ghost Walks’, organised by Strange Britain, start on Friday, October 14 and tickets are now on sale.

The organiser, Adrian Finney, said: “Why not join Strange Britain on one of their Strange Sheffield Ghost Walks for a bumper Halloween special full of ghost stories, local legends, grisly true crime, along with other strange tales and experience the stranger side of the city?

A series of ghost walks are planned over the Halloween period in Sheffield

“As it’s Halloween season these walks are going to be a mix of new stories, including a look at some of Sheffield's macabre past, as well as everyone’s favourites.”

A city centre walk is planned for October 14, followed by another in Graves Park on October 21.

Both walks start at 8pm.

On October 28 at 4pm, a city centre family friendly Halloween special is planned, with free tickets for all under 14s

when accompanied by an adult

At 8pm on October 28, a city centre extra gory Halloween special is planned, where some of Sheffield's most gruesome historical crimes will be revealed.

At 4pm on October 30 ,a family friendly Halloween special will be held at Graves Park, where again children under 14 accompanied by a paying adult will be free.

At 8pm that same day, an extra spooky Halloween Special will be held in the same park.

A city centre Halloween special is planned for 8pm on October 31.

Organiser Adrian, who is an author and will lead the walks, said: “For Halloween itself we're going all out with the most grisly and gruesome stories from the city's dark history - you do not want to miss it!

“There’s two distinct routes, one around Norton/ Graves Park, taking in the infamous Bunting Nook, whilst the other is around the city centre.

“This city centre walk is a circular route starting and ending on Tudor Square at the side of Sheffield Central Library, is a little over a mile long, and is fully wheelchair/ mobility scooter accessible.

“From the venue of an old Victorian autopsy theatre to the sight of a more recent tragedy, it’s going to be packed full of great stories, including the unlikely origin of a very Sheffield swear word, plus on top of that we even take a trip to Paradise and experience the heart of old Sheffield.

“The other walk is also a circular route starting and ending on the public footpath outside St James Church at Norton, is also about a mile long, and is fully wheelchair / mobility scooter accessible.

“Norton and the general Graves Park area of Sheffield has more than its fair share of ghosts and legends. From huge devil dogs to ghostly carriages plus it is the home to Bunting Nook. A road widely considered to be one of the most haunted in the whole of England!”

Advance adult tickets are £10. Tickets for under 14s are available as add-ons at the check out and are priced at £6

each.

But children go free on the family friendly walks starting at 4pm go free.

Tickets bought on the day cost £12 for adults and £8 for children.