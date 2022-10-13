The Pop + Bark event, which will have a Halloween party theme, is set to take place at Revolution Sheffield in the city centre at 2pm on Sunday, October 23.

It is being held by the organisers of the Cockapoo Café in Sheffield, which was held earlier this year and attracted over 200 cockapoos.

Pop + Bark Event organiser and author of Happy Dog Days at the Pug Café, Anushka Fernando said: “We are so excited to be bringing our Dachshund Café to Sheffield for the first time. We loved our Cockapoo event earlier this year, the dogs really enjoyed the event and Sheffield is such a lovely, dog-loving city. Expect lots of off-lead fun, socialising, Halloween tricks and treats.

Among the attractions for the lucky dogs who are brought along to enjoy the fun are a Pop + Bark mobile Pupuccino Bar where Pumpkin Spice Pupuccinos will be on offer

“I love how dog owners have really embraced the season for all things spooky, taking their dogs pumpkin picking and getting in the spirit with Halloween-themed accessories. It’ll be fun to see what kind of Halloween costumes we’ll see this year. We also have time slots for Cockapoos, Cavapoos and Pugs, too.”