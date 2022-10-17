News you can trust since 1887
Halloween decorations Sheffield: House is among best decorated in the country

It’s only a couple weeks to Halloween – and some people will be planning their decorations.

By David Kessen
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 12:37pm

But the bar has already been set pretty high in Sheffield – with this stunning effort already in place at one house in the city.

The decorations have been placed outside a house on Tunwell Avenue, near Parson Cross, and have been attracting admiring comments and looks from passers by.

These stunning Halloween decorations have been put up at a house on Tunwell Avenue, near Parson Cross

The display boasts a huge inflatable tree with big, scary orange eyes, and a ghost depicted inside a hollow. There is also a spooky inflatable figure on a motorbike, and a giant spider placed on the wall, complete with an enormous rope cobweb. Inflatable witches can be seen with an inflatable cauldron, and to complete the scene, there is a skeleton at the side of the house.

Many houses in Sheffield are getting decked out for Halloween. If you think your house has the best decorations in the city, email pictures to [email protected]

