The funeral for a 16-year-old boy tragically killed in a horror crash will take place tomorrow, with around 1,000 people expected to attend, organisers have confirmed.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025).

The tragic teen had only arrived in England a few weeks prior to the crash, after leaving his war-torn home in Yemen.

He had been getting work experience with relatives at the nearby Shansha Red Shop, with family saying he was excited to learn English and due to start school in September.

Abdullah’s funeral is set to take place from 1.30pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 12, 2025) at the Sheffield Grand Mosque, which is located on ‏Grimesthorpe Road in the Grimesthorpe area of the city.

Mustafa Ali Ahmed, operations manager and committee member at Sheffield Grand Mosque, has helped to make the arrangements for Abdullah’s funeral.

He said everyone is welcome at Abdullah’s funeral, as is typical with Muslim services, and he expects a large crowd of around 1,000 people to be in attendance.

Following the funeral, Abdullah’s body is set to be taken to Shiregreen Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.

Mustafa said he wishes to pass on condolences to Abdullah’s family, on behalf of Sheffield Grand Mosque, and also thanked police and the ambulance service “for the good they’ve done.”

The Star has spoken with one of Abdullah’s relatives, Saleh Als Irkal, who detailed the bright future Abdullah was looking forward to after arriving in England.

Saleh added: “He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.

“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.

“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”

Two men, Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, have been charged with Abdullah’s murder.

They appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 10, 2025), when a trial date was fixed for January 2026. No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, remanded the pair into custody until their next court appearance at the same court in October.

Following the collision, Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.

The rider of an electric bike also involved in the crash, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.