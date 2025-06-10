A trial date has been set for two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old pedestrian, who was killed in a Sheffield crash last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025).

Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, were subsequently charged with Abdullah’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025). A trial date has now been fixed for the two men accused of Abdullah's murder | 3rd party

Following a first court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, June 9, 2025), the two men were brought in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, this morning.

No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, but a trial date was fixed for January 13, 2026.

Judge Richardson remanded the pair into custody until their next court appearance at the same court in October.

Following the collision, Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of an electric bike also involved in the crash, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.

The Star has spoken with one of Abdullah’s relatives, Saleh Als Irkal, who revealed that the teenager had only arrived in England a few weeks ago and was looking forward to starting school in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Staniforth Road tragedy: Relative thanks city for support and tells how dead boy came to Sheffield to be safe

Saleh added: “He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.

“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.

“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”