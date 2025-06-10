Staniforth Road, Darnall: Trial fixed for men accused of murdering 16-year-old boy in Sheffield crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A trial date has been set for two men accused of murdering a 16-year-old pedestrian, who was killed in a Sheffield crash last week.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025).

Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, were subsequently charged with Abdullah’s murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025). A trial date has now been fixed for the two men accused of Abdullah's murder Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025). A trial date has now been fixed for the two men accused of Abdullah's murder
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025). A trial date has now been fixed for the two men accused of Abdullah's murder | 3rd party

Following a first court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, June 9, 2025), the two men were brought in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, this morning.

No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, but a trial date was fixed for January 13, 2026.

Judge Richardson remanded the pair into custody until their next court appearance at the same court in October.

Following the collision, Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rider of an electric bike also involved in the crash, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.

The Star has spoken with one of Abdullah’s relatives, Saleh Als Irkal, who revealed that the teenager had only arrived in England a few weeks ago and was looking forward to starting school in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saleh added: “He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.

“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.

“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”

Related topics:SheffieldmurderTeenagerEngland
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice