Staniforth Road, Darnall: Trial fixed for men accused of murdering 16-year-old boy in Sheffield crash
Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of the city at just after 4.50pm on Wednesday last week (June 4, 2025).
Zulkernain Ahmed, aged 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, Sheffield, were subsequently charged with Abdullah’s murder.
Following a first court appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, June 9, 2025), the two men were brought in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, this morning.
No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, but a trial date was fixed for January 13, 2026.
Judge Richardson remanded the pair into custody until their next court appearance at the same court in October.
Following the collision, Abdullah was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he sadly died.
The rider of an electric bike also involved in the crash, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.
Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.
The Star has spoken with one of Abdullah’s relatives, Saleh Als Irkal, who revealed that the teenager had only arrived in England a few weeks ago and was looking forward to starting school in September.
Saleh added: “He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.
“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.
“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”