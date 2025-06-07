An innocent boy who died in a tragic collision involving a car in Darnall had felt safe in Sheffield after arriving from war torn Yemen, say close relatives.

But his family say they are grateful for outpouring of love and support they have received from all around the city and beyond since their devastating loss.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, , aged 16, was innocently walking along Staniforth Road just after 4.50pm when a car collided with him on Wednesday evening. He died following the collision.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi tragically died on Wednesday afternoon | SY Police

Today flowers left in his memory on Staniforth Road lie under a a police notice appealing for information.

He had only come to Sheffield a few weeks earlier, and close relative Saleh Als Irkal, had been teaching him business at his shop on Staniforth Road, Shansha Red.

Today Saleh paid tribute to his young relative, who he said had been due to start school in Sheffield in September.

Saleh said his family had wanted to set Abdullah up with a better life, before later returning to Yemen. He had arrived in Sheffield three weeks ago.

Close relative Saleh Als Irkal paid tribute to Abdullah and thanked the public for their support. Photo: National World | National World

He said: “He came to Sheffield because they thought it was safe.

“He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.

“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.

“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”

Flowers left at the scene of the tragic incident, on Staniforth Road, Darnall, as they appeared on Saturday. Photo: David Kessen | National World

He said Abdullah always had a smile, and was a friendly and kind teenager, who never upset anyone. “He was an angel,” he said.

Saleh has been in Sheffield for 14 years and was helping his newly arrived relatives. He said the family had been moved by the support they had received following the tragic loss of Abdullah.

He said they had received messages of support from all Sheffield communities and faiths, as well as people from outside the city.

He said: “I want to thank every single person who has contacted us, The support has helped us. The UK is a community, and there has been a lot of love for our family. It feels that everyone is with the family.”

Police are still appealing for information over the crash collision which led to Abdullah’s death. Video footage can be submitted here: https://orlo.uk/7GizJ.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after the tragic incident.

If you have any information, or may have witnessed the incident, call police on 101 or report it to them online, quoting incident number 630 of 4 June 2025.

If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://orlo.uk/6fJ4L

