A week on and a Sheffield community is still reeling from a horror crash which claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy who arrived in England looking for a ‘peaceful’ life.

On Wednesday, June 4, just after 4.50pm, Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was struck by a car as he walked along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

An 18-year-old man who was riding an e-bike was also hit and suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident saw police cordon off the road for hours, and now one week on flowers stilk mark the crash scene.

Tributes and flowers cover Staniforth Road a week on from the tragic death of Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, who was struck by a car while walking. | Dean Atkins

Abdullah had only arrived in England a few weeks prior to the crash, after leaving his war-torn home in Yemen.

He had begun working with relatives at the nearby Shansha Red Shop, with family saying he was excited to learn English and start school in September.

Close relative, Saleh Als Irkal, told The Star: “He came to Sheffield because they thought it was safe.

“He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English.

“I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life. He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too.

“He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”

Two men, Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Darnall, have been charged with Abdullah’s murder.

They made their first appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 9) and appeared before Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (June 10).

No pleas were entered during the 25-minute hearing, but a trial date was fixed for January 13, 2026.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at the same court in October.

Two others, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain on police bail.