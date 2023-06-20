It was once the stage for one of the most iconic dance scenes in film history. But those days are gone.

The Full Monty returned to our screens last week with the debut of a new reboot series by Disney+, featuring a whole line up of Sheffield locations setting the scene.

But even as the Gaz and the crew go through the trials and tribulations of middle age, there’s one iconic location that didn’t reappear in the new series – and, in the real world, has aged far less gracefully than any of the cast.

Shiregreen WMC was the stage for the 1997 film’s iconic finale, where the hard-done-by steel workers overcome their struggles and bared all for the cheering crowd.

Today, the derelict former pub has fallen to rack and ruin after closing in 2018. Even as a sign bearing the words ‘The Home of The Full Monty’ still stands on the exterior, the club’s future is up in the air, and in recent years it has been hit by graffiti and even a suspected arson attack.

Now, urban explorer KyleUrbex has shared these photos with The Star of what remains of the working men’s club. The series of eerie pictures show what remains of the bar, seating area – and, of course, the stage where it all happened.

Kyle Urbex said of his expedition: “After a tight squeeze through a very small gap I found myself in the toilets. Navigating round, my main focus was on the stage area and I couldn't help grabbing a pic of me on the Full Monty stage.

“Walking round felt such a shame a historic place like this could fall into such a derelict state. Finding three pool tables, a few old chairs and a smashed-up bar area, my exploring was done.

“I'd never seen this place documented and with it playing such a massive part in British film history it could be a crying shame to watch it rot away before at least somebody bringing back some nostalgia in form of pictures and I'm happy to be that person.”

Kyle Urbex is a South Yorkshire urban explorer who has delved into over a hundred long-forgotten sites across the region, including the former Mecca Bingo in Rotherham and Sheffield’s Old Town Hall.

Inside Shiregreen WMC, 25 years on from The Full Mont's finale Urban explorer Kyle Urbex delves into the remains of Shiregreen WMC, once the setting for the finale of The Full Monty 25 years ago.

One from the archive Before we continue, here's a photo of Shiregreen WMC from the archive showing it as it used to be.

'The Home of the Full Monty' Shiregreen WMC as it stands today. The sign still reads: "The Home of The Full Monty."

The Stage The stage where Gaz and the crew bared all for the finale of The Full Monty - today, looking much less glamourous.