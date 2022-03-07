The man, who goes by the name Kyle Urbex and is based in Leeds, is a warehouse worker who has explored over 400 buildings over the past year, nearly 80 of which are in Sheffield.

On his latest project, he completed an urban exploration of the derelict and abandoned Old Town Hall on Castle Street, capturing some striking images showing the decaying courtrooms, cells and staircases.

He said: “Once inside, I knew it would be fairly intact because not many people have managed to get in. If they did, they would only get five to 10 minutes but luckily, I had one and a half to two hours navigating around.”

Kyle said that the most interesting element of his exploration was the spiral staircase that took him to the roof, where he was rewarded with an incredible view over Sheffield.

He said: “I could also see the iconic clock tower from the roof.”

The 24-year-old then went down the lower part of the building to find the cells underneath the courts.

“As I was walking down these corridors, I could hear people above me from the main road outside the building going about their normal, catching bus...in a way, it was kind of funny.”

He said that while the ancient Victorian-style cells have corroded, the nicest part, he said, was capturing the courtrooms that have been “forgotten and decaying away.”

Kyle said the building was insecure when he entered.

1. Decaying courtroom Part of the courtroom in the building Photo: Kyle Urbex Photo Sales

2. Dusty bench The benches are still intact Photo: Kyle Urbex Photo Sales

3. Old wooden straicase The staircase that leads to the cells Photo: Kyle Urbex Photo Sales

4. The courtroom Everything remains intact Photo: Kyle Urbex Photo Sales