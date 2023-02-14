It was once the favourite night out for hundreds of Rotherham partygoers every weekend – now it stands silent.

The former Mecca Bingo in Corportation Street was shuttered in 2021 after the lease for the 26,000 sq ft venue expired. In another life it could have carried on, but the Covid-19 pandemic spoiled any chances of the owners making their rent.

It’s a sad chapter for the expansive hall, which in the past stood as The Regal Cinema in 1924, the Odeon in 1946, and also as Scala Cinema until 1983. It was revived as the Ritz bingo hall before Mecca took over. It was marked for demolition in 2021, but received Grade II listed building status, and the future of the venue is unclear.

Now, South Yorkshire urban explorer Kyle Urbex has shared these pictures from inside the old bingo hall where thousands of people have enjoyed nights out over the years. He described the “eerie” feeling of being alone in the the pitch black bingo hall, and finding the classic ‘10 Penny Lane’ signage is still on the walls

Kyle said of his visit: “Once I was inside, it was pitch black with only my torch to light my way. I started off in the old reception area and uncovered an old reception desk, vintage carpet and some old bingo signage – however as I made my way upstairs and through the double doors I couldn't believe my eyes.

“I was greeted by a huge bingo hall left to decay and rot away but still retaining all its features, from bingo tables still set up, with the electronic bingo boards all intact and the seating hardly touched.

“Overall I'd rate this one probably the best I've done in South Yorkshire. I'm glad I managed to obtain access and bring back memories and a bit of nostalgia for the people of Rotherham that visited this once grand bingo hall before closing.”

Kyle Urbex is a South Yorkshire urban explorer who has delved into over a hundred long-forgotten sites across the region.

