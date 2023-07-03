Sheffield City Council has raked in more than £76,000 over the last five years from filming taking place across the city for films and television shows including The Full Monty TV reboot and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry. That sum is likely to be boosted significantly by filming for The Regime, which took place earlier this year but is not included in the figures, obtained by The Star using the Freedom of Information Act.
Sheffield Botanical Gardens was closed to the public for two days in April while filming for the upcoming HBO drama, starring Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet, took place there. The Star has asked how much the show’s makers paid for the privilege but we have yet to receive a response. Filming for The Regime also took place at other sites around the city, including Shalesmoor, and at Wentworth Woodhouse in neighbouring Rotherham.
During the 2022/23 financial year, the council received 49 requests to film across the city, which generated a total of £22,572. The figure is not broken down by production but is likely to have been significantly boosted by filming for The Full Monty Disney+ TV series which is now streaming.
In 2019/20, the council had 64 filming requests, generating £36,030. The income for 2018/19 was £3,260, in 2020/21 it was £9,095, and in 2021/22 it was £5,345, though the revenue for 2020/21 and 2021/22 is likely to have been affected by the Covid pandemic. The figures cover income from all filming, including for news reporting.
The council said the top location for revenue from filming in parks and green spaces during the period in question was Sheffield Botanical Gardens, even without the income from The Regime being included. Parking bay suspensions for filming at sites around the city also boosted the total.
The figures do not take into account the impact of the films and TV shows, including the new series of Gladiators, and Beaumont, filmed at Park Hill, on raising the profile of Sheffield through increased exposure, potentially attracting more tourists and investors to the city. When The Full Monty film became a worldwide hit in the 1990s, fans from around the globe visited Sheffield.